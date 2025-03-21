iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,483 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $369.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a PE ratio of 723.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,217 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total value of $4,017,256.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,115,237.54. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,319,124 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.51.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

