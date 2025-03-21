Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $122,950.00 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Kinsey Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $122,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $99,712.45. This represents a 55.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.4 %

H opened at $123.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.02 and a 200-day moving average of $151.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $119.30 and a 52 week high of $168.20.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

H has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

Get Our Latest Report on H

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.