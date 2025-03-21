HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.06 and last traded at $15.22. 21,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 108,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

HUTCHMED Stock Down 7.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1,483.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

