HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $693.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $880.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $769.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $853.32.

NYSE HUBS opened at $596.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,632.60, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $717.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $653.29. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,048,310. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,941,285.61. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,425 shares of company stock worth $15,866,151. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,345,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in HubSpot by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,402,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $745,410,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $157,019,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3,090.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 133,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,049,000 after buying an additional 129,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $79,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

