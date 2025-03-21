HUB Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

HUB Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,255 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 63,752 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3,889.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $36.14 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

