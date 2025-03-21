HUB Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Scotiabank set a $186.00 target price on Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.33.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $164.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.33. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.25 and a 12 month high of $190.14.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at $9,427,384.21. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

See Also

