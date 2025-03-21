HUB Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 172,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 78,424 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 199,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 33,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $52.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

