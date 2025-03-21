HUB Investment Partners LLC Has $984,000 Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new stake in Chemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,252,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Chemours by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 503,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 23,490 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 2.00. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 26.54%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 175.44%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

