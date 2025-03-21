HUB Investment Partners LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,367,267,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,066,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,386,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,411,000 after purchasing an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $368.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $397.61 and its 200-day moving average is $391.45. The stock has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $315.24 and a twelve month high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.