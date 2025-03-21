HUB Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,919 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $94.58 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

