HUB Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $348,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 174,966 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

JD.com Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

