HUB Investment Partners LLC Acquires 730 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $226.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.