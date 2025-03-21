HUB Investment Partners LLC Acquires 730 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $226.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $209.81 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.89.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
