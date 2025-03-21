H&T Group’s (HAT) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

H&T Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of LON:HAT opened at GBX 403 ($5.23) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 354.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 360.30. The stock has a market cap of £175.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.69. H&T Group has a 52-week low of GBX 325.50 ($4.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 440 ($5.71).

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 51.17 ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H&T Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, research analysts expect that H&T Group will post 54.3859649 earnings per share for the current year.

H&T Group Increases Dividend

H&T Group Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. H&T Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

H&T is the UK’s largest pawnbroker and provides a range of financial services to meet customers’ needs. We are the 6th largest retailer of high quality pre-owned and new jewellery and watches.

Our ambition is to make pawnbroking a more widely accepted and valued finance service.

