HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives $36.14 Average PT from Analysts

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. HSBC downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,002.50. This trade represents a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $39.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

