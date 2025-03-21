Horizon Investments LLC Raises Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 261.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,108.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,554,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,716,000 after buying an additional 4,347,920 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,723,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,430,000 after buying an additional 1,118,243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,863,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,445,000 after purchasing an additional 347,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 721,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,696,000 after purchasing an additional 322,286 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $51.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

