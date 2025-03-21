Horizon Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Horizon Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 686.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 425,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,451,000 after buying an additional 371,441 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $83.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $80.34 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day moving average is $92.24.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

