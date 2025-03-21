Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Mindset Wealth Management LLC

Mindset Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Mindset Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,092,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,786,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $210.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.52. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.75 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

