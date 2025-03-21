Holderness Investments Co. Sells 524 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,888 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

LNG stock opened at $230.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.88 and a 12-month high of $257.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.99 and its 200 day moving average is $208.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

