Holderness Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,164,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,481,000 after purchasing an additional 43,055 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,567,000 after buying an additional 3,278,175 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,739,000 after buying an additional 404,868 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 182,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,810,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $54.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

