Holderness Investments Co. Purchases New Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.35. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $53.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

