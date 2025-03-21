Holderness Investments Co. Has $532,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CTVA opened at $61.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Corteva had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 26,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,692,934.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,257.78. This represents a 70.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTVA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corteva

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.