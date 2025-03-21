Holderness Investments Co. Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDU. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,143,000. Arrien Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,166,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 487.1% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 29,039 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,373,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,665,000.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IDU opened at $100.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.61. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $80.68 and a twelve month high of $106.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.16.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.