Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HIMS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.31.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.37. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, insider Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $483,964.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,019.97. This represents a 8.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $251,984.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,268.05. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,015,547 shares of company stock valued at $36,146,450 in the last ninety days. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

