Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,492,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,877,000 after purchasing an additional 129,333 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,672,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,031,000 after purchasing an additional 373,442 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,475,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,385,000 after purchasing an additional 62,346 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,271,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,817,000 after purchasing an additional 917,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,935,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,329,000 after purchasing an additional 512,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

HGV opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

