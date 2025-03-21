Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.25.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.
HGV opened at $37.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.34. Hilton Grand Vacations has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83.
Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.
