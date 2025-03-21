Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $25.82. Hillenbrand shares last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 27,476 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 712.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

