Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) CEO Sells $166,400.78 in Stock

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $166,400.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,635.96. The trade was a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a market cap of $803.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Heritage Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $27.58.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 13.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Heritage Financial by 105.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 37,606 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,741,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after buying an additional 725,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

