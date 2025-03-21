Henderson High Income Trust plc (HHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Henderson High Income Trust plc (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) per share on Sunday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 30.0% increase from Henderson High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson High Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Henderson High Income Trust stock opened at GBX 169 ($2.19) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 165.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 164.73. The company has a market cap of £292.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.55. Henderson High Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 150.50 ($1.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 174 ($2.26).

Henderson High Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

