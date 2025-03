Head-To-Head Survey: FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) & SouthPeak Interactive (OTCMKTS:SOPK)

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) and SouthPeak Interactive (OTCMKTS:SOPK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.3% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of FS KKR Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.6% of SouthPeak Interactive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

FS KKR Capital has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthPeak Interactive has a beta of 3.19, suggesting that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital $664.00 million 8.64 $696.00 million $2.09 9.80 SouthPeak Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares FS KKR Capital and SouthPeak Interactive”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FS KKR Capital has higher revenue and earnings than SouthPeak Interactive.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FS KKR Capital and SouthPeak Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital 1 4 0 0 1.80 SouthPeak Interactive 0 0 0 0 0.00

FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus price target of $21.30, indicating a potential upside of 4.03%. Given FS KKR Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FS KKR Capital is more favorable than SouthPeak Interactive.

Profitability

This table compares FS KKR Capital and SouthPeak Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital 29.98% 12.31% 5.47% SouthPeak Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats SouthPeak Interactive on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans. In connection with the debt investments, the firm also receives equity interests such as warrants or options as additional consideration. It also seek to purchase minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. Additionally, on an opportunistic basis, the fund may also invest in corporate bonds and similar debt securities. The fund does not seek to invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in small and middle-market companies based in United States. The fund seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million to $2.5 billion. It focus on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to private upper middle market companies with annual EBITDA of $50 million to $100 million at the time of investment. It seeks to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over- the- counter market. For any investments that are not able to be sold within the secondary market, the firm seeks to exit such investments through repayment, an initial public offering of equity securities, merger, sale or recapitalization.

About SouthPeak Interactive

SouthPeak Interactive Corporation develops, markets, and publishes interactive entertainment software. The company offers videogames for various gaming and entertainment hardware platforms, including home videogame consoles, such as Microsoft Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii, and Sony PS3 and PS2; for handheld platforms, including Nintendo DS, Nintendo DSi, Sony PlayStation Portable, Sony PSPgo, and Apple iPhone; for game applications for the Next Generation NVIDIA Tegra mobile processor, which is used in Droid phones and tablets; and for personal computers. It serves various customers ranging from casual players to hardcore gaming enthusiasts. The company sells its products to retailers and distributors in North America and the United Kingdom, and primarily to distributors in the rest of Europe, Australia, and Asia. SouthPeak Interactive Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Midlothian, Virginia.

