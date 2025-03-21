H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,875 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of H&E Equipment Services worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 227.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $95.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.13. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $101.28.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $384.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HEES. StockNews.com began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

