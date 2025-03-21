HC Wainwright Issues Positive Forecast for Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 86.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $30.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enliven Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,500 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $260,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,629,865.36. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $74,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,284 shares of company stock worth $1,352,750. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 1,226.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,296,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,804,000 after buying an additional 601,611 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,998,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

