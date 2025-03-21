HC Wainwright Issues Positive Estimate for INO Earnings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.78). HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.23) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

