HC Wainwright Cuts Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target to $0.90

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $1.00 to $0.90 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark upgraded shares of Americas Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USAS

Americas Silver Trading Up 4.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Silver

NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $146.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USAS. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 428,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Merk Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,751,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the third quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.