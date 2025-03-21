Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $601,000 Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Invesco by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 62,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 108,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 102,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Invesco Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $19.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.49%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

