Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Sells 2,174 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in ON were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ON by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 49,995 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in ON by 62.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ON by 53.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in ON by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.57. On Holding AG has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONON shares. Williams Trading upped their target price on ON from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ON from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.90.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

