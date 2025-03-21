Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Price Performance

TKO stock opened at $150.45 on Friday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.88 and a 1 year high of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -358.20 and a beta of 1.08.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,600.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TKO. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

View Our Latest Report on TKO Group

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Jonathan Kraft purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.69 per share, for a total transaction of $492,415.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,215. The trade was a 17.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sonya E. Medina purchased 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.93 per share, with a total value of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,860. The trade was a 13.19 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,921,383 shares of company stock valued at $304,417,051 and have sold 71,457 shares valued at $10,153,456. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.