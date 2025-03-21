Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New Investment in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Amer Sports by 14,285.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Amer Sports by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amer Sports Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AS opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Amer Sports had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AS shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amer Sports from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amer Sports from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered Amer Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Amer Sports Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

