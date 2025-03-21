Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys 9,068 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 15,369.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in BILL were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in BILL by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $2,697,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

BILL stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,795.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $100.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.98.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

