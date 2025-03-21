Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 6,205 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 6,531.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Itron were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,919 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Itron by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $459,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Itron from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.64.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $106.79 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.91 and a 12-month high of $124.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $80,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,930.10. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $60,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,285.40. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,037 shares of company stock valued at $385,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

