Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Trading Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.17 and last traded at $25.74. Approximately 93,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 501,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Harrow in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Harrow from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Harrow by 769.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Harrow in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Harrow by 452.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

