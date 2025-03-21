Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULST. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

