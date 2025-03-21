Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $465,000 in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGHM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGHM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF by 262.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 134,942 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $850,000. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Price Performance

CGHM opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $26.06.

Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Municipal High-Income ETF (CGHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of tax-exempt current income by actively investing in lower rated, intermediate- to long-term Muni bonds. CGHM was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

