Harbour Investments Inc. Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 48,944 shares in the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 284,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.36 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.