Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 298,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 61,828 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at $298,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 1,363.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 539,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,268,000 after buying an additional 502,842 shares during the period.

BATS BDEC opened at $42.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $210.68 million, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.68. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $44.52.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

