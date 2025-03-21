Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,275,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,271 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 68,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,593,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 61,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $173.42 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.35 and a 200 day moving average of $192.30. The company has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.15, for a total value of $212,568.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,093,223.85. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,165. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Truist Financial raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

