Harbour Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 470,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Welltower by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 29.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,684,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,659,000 after purchasing an additional 380,888 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,936,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,114,000 after buying an additional 285,015 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Welltower from $141.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.46.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $147.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.44. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $158.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.72, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.