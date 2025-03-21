Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 42,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 617,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,782,000 after buying an additional 171,730 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 29,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 304,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after acquiring an additional 42,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $19.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.82.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

