GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 1,106.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,580 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of GXO Logistics worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 334,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,355,000 after purchasing an additional 699,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 49,725.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of GXO opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $63.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GXO. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

