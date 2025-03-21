Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

