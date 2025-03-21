Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 349,573 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 349,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,326,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.15% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 80,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $37.38.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

