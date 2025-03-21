Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 5,361 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 121,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Forty Two & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $94.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

